Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Feb. 28)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market as the northern summer season approaches.

Global capacity nudged up by 1% last week (w/c Feb. 22, 2021) to 53.1 million seats worldwide, marking the second weekly increase in a row. The growth means there were exactly half the number of seats available last week as there were during the same week in 2019.

The data, provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, shows that domestic routes continue to be the main driver for capacity. There were 43.7 million domestic seats last week, with international capacity at 9.4 million. This compares with 64 million domestic and 42.2 million international seats during the last week of February in 2019.

Photo credit: Joe Pries