50 new routes starting in March 2020

Routes details a selection of new air services scheduled to start this month.

Routes details 50 new air services set to start around the world in March 2021, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

Among the new routes launching this month are JetBlue Airways’ additions to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and Etihad Airways beginning a year-round daily service to Tel Aviv (TLV) following the restoration of diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

All the data is supplied by OAG Schedules Analyser and is correct as of March 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways