Route Analysis: Barbados-New York JFK

Caribbean Airlines will launch service between Barbados (BGI) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) from April 1, subject to regulatory approvals.

The nonstop route between BGI and JFK will operate as one-way sectors on Thursday out of Barbados and Saturday out of New York on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“This is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines and reiterates our commitment to giving our customers options and access to regional and international destinations,” the carrier's CEO Garvin Medera said. “This will further improve connectivity and expand our network which is one of our main objectives.”

BGI-JFK

Carrier: Caribbean Airlines Aircraft: Boeing 737-800 Frequency: 1X-weekly Start date: April 1, 2021 Distance: 3,365 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 195,714 Annual growth: 0.8% Average base fare (2019): $213.66

The Trinidad and Tobago flag-carrier will face strong competition on the route from JetBlue Airways, which currently offers 3X-weekly flights. However, OAG Schedules Analyser shows JetBlue plans to offer up to 3X-daily services by early May. The airline also serves the Newark (EWR)-BGI market.

The BGI-JFK route will be the sixth to the New York airport offered by Caribbean Airlines. The carrier also flies from Georgetown (GEO), Montego Bay (MBJ), Norman Manley (KIN) and Port of Spain (POS), with Tobago (TAB) resuming during the summer season.

US travelers to Barbados are required to complete an online immigration and customs form 24 hours prior to arrival and submit proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Passengers must also take a rapid antigen test upon arrival, quarantine for five nights and take a second PCR test within the same period.

As well as seeking to recover leisure traffic, Barbados has been trying to attract remote workers to relocate to the country. The 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp allows overseas individuals to work remotely from the island without the need for any visas or immigration permissions.