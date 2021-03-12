American adds 10 new nonstops from Austin

The carrier hopes the point-to-point routes will stimulate business travel this summer as well as attracting leisure traffic.

American Airlines is adding 10 new routes from Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS) as the US carrier seeks to increase market share in the capital of its home state of Texas.

The Fort Worth-based airline said the network additions were in response to an “anticipated increase in business travel this summer” alongside pent-up demand for vacations.

Year-round daily service starts in May to Las Vegas (LAS), Nashville (BNA), New Orleans (MSY) and Orlando (MCO). In June, the oneworld alliance member will start flying to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and Tampa (TPA), followed by Washington Dulles (IAD) in August.

American is also adding three seasonal flights from AUS to Aspen (ASE), Colorado; Los Cabos (SJD), Mexico; and Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Florida. Service to the three leisure destinations starts in June.

“American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow,” VP of network planning Brian Znotins said.

“These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travelers to enjoy the excitement of Austin, but also connect Central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire.”

American is currently the second largest carrier at AUS by capacity, flying mainly to its hubs. The airline offers routes to Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York John F Kennedy (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL) and Phoenix (PHX).

However, the latest point-to-point additions form part of American’s strategy to seek out demand in popular leisure markets, as well as attempting to reignite business traffic.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, American will face direct competition on nine of the 10 new routes being launched from AUS. Looking at the latest schedules for w/c June 7, 2021, Southwest Airlines will provide the sternest competition, serving seven routes American plans to start.

Alongside the 10 new routes, American is boosting its codesharing out AUS with partner Alaska Airlines, adding codeshares on Alaska's flights between AUS and San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO) and Portland (PDX).

American is also expanding its codeshare on Alaska's service between Seattle (SEA) and AUS to include domestic connections as well as to international services. In addition, American plans to codeshare on Alaska's flights between AUS and Boise (BOI) Idaho, announced earlier this week.

Photo credit: Joe Pries