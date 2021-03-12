Route Analysis: London Stansted-Santorini

Ryanair is expanding its UK-Greece network this summer.

By David Casey

Ryanair is expanding its flight program between the UK and Greece this summer with the launch of three new routes and extra flights on a further five.

The ULCC said the UK government’s roadmap for the re-opening of air travel, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, gives “confidence that summer travel will be possible.” 

“UK consumers can now choose from over 20 routes (including three announced today) and 5 extra weekly flights at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Greece,” commercial director Jason McGuinness said.

Carrier:

Ryanair

Aircraft:

Boeing 737

Frequency:

2X-weekly

Start date:

July 1, 2021

Distance:

2,626 km

O&D traffic demand (2019):

153,426

Annual growth:

5.9%

Average base fare (2019):

$146.17

From London Stansted (STN), Ryanair is launching new routes to Santorini (JTR), Zakynthos (ZTH) and Preveza (PVK). The new services will each be 2X-weekly starting July 1.

Ryanair has also added five extra flights every week from Birmingham (BHX), East Midlands (EMA), Manchester (MAN), London Southend (SEN) and STN to vacation destinations Corfu (CFU) and Rhodes (RHO).

Ryanair will compete with six carriers in the London-Santorini market once its service launches, OAG data shows. Direct competition will be provided by Jet2.com, while Aegean Airlines, British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air will each offer indirect competition from other London airports.

