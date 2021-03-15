JetBlue to launch Connecticut-Miami route in June

The carrier will use an Airbus A320 on the route.

JetBlue Airways will launch daily flights between Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) and Miami (MIA) from June 24.

“Connecting customers in the [US] northeast and south Florida has been a hallmark of JetBlue’s success for more than 20 years and offering our award-winning service and low fares between Hartford and Miami means we can attract new customers and grow in both regions,” JetBlue head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence said.

With the addition of the MIA route, JetBlue will fly to 11 destinations from BDL—the most of any airline.

BDL “is a vital asset for our region, serving as a convenient option for businesses and families, and seeing JetBlue commit to yet another route builds confidence in our residents and our economy,” Connecticut governor Ned Lamont (D) said.

The new route follows four that JetBlue added from BDL in December 2020: Cancun (CUN), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

Connecticut Airport Authority executive director Kevin Dillon said: “This new route, which follows JetBlue’s other recent route launches, is a significant vote of confidence in our airport and the market we serve.”

MIA CEO Lester Sola added: “JetBlue is already one of our busiest airlines, and we are excited to see their presence grow even stronger with daily Hartford service beginning this summer.”

JetBlue will operate the BDL-MIA route with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Photo credit: Joe Pries