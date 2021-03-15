Route Analysis: Abu Dhabi-Nur-Sultan

Kazakhstan’s capital has secured another direct link to the United Arab Emirates.

Less than two weeks after SCAT Airlines launched a route linking Nur-Sultan (NQZ) with Ras Al Khaimah International (RKT), Kazakhstan’s capital is set to gain another direct service to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is to start flying from Abu Dhabi International (AUH) to NQZ and Almaty (ALA) from mid-May. Flights to NQZ will be operated 2X-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, while ALA will also be served 2X-weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Both routes will be on board Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The ULCC said the routes would offer “low-fare travel opportunities for those who would like to visit friends and relatives as well as travel for business.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi MD Kees Van Schaick added: “We are confident that the new routes will inspire desire to travel and open the doors to new cultural experiences.

AUH-NQZ

Carrier: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Aircraft: Airbus A321neo Frequency: 2X-weekly Start date: May 13, 2021 Distance: 3,286 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 6,567 Annual growth: 22.6% Average base fare (2019): $228.12

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be the sole operator of flights between AUH and NQZ after Etihad Airways suspended the route in March 2020. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Etihad served the market 2X-weekly using A320s.

However, air Astana and Flydubai each serve Dubai International (DXB) from NQZ 3X-weekly, while SCAT’s newly launched NQZ-RKT route is 1X-weekly.

Sabre Market Intelligence figures show that in 2019, 11,470 passengers flew from Nur-Sultan to Abu Dhabi. Of this, 29% was local point-to-point traffic, while 61% of passengers flew to destinations beyond Abu Dhabi.