Country snapshot: Russia

As Aeroflot confirms the start date for its new hub in Krasnoyarsk, Routes looks at the latest wider picture for airlines and airports in Russia.

Russia’s aviation market has remained robust during the pandemic, thanks largely to a strong domestic performance.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, there are 1.54 million departure seats from and within the country this week (w/c March 15, 2021), down from 2.11 million during the same week two years ago.

However, the figures show that domestic capacity has recovered to 96% of pre-COVID levels, while international capacity is at 28% of this time in 2019.

Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) remains Russia’s biggest airport by departure seats, although the reduction in international traffic has seen the airport hit harder than its compatriots.