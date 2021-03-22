Alaska Airlines to start seasonal Anchorage-Minneapolis route in June 

The airline will serve 11 destinations in the 'lower 48' US states from Anchorage this summer.

Alaska Airlines will fly seasonal Saturday and Sunday flights between Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) and Minneapolis (MSP) from June 19 to August 15.

The route will be operated with a Boeing 737NG. Alaska Airlines recently added nonstop service from ANC to Las Vegas (LAS), Denver (DEN) and San Francisco (SFO), and this summer will operate from ANC to 11 destinations in the US “lower 48” states.

Alaska Airlines regional VP for Alaska Marilyn Romano said: “With a massive network across the state [of Alaska] and our naturally socially distanced outdoor spaces, this route offers easy access to Denali, kayaking, sightseeing, and the most sustainably managed fishing in the world. Alaska is a safe and attractive travel destination for friends and family.”

"With the addition of these nonstops, we are committed to keeping Alaska and our [passengers] connected across our network," Alaska Airlines VP-network and alliances Brett Catlin said.

"Not only do [passengers] have new nonstop destinations to choose from, Alaskans will also be able to take advantage of our new oneworld partnership and the opportunity to travel to over 800 global destinations served by our partners.”

Seattle (SEA)-based Alaska Airlines operates to more than 115 destinations in North America.