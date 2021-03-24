Liljenberg to lead AAL route development

She moves north to Aalborg after more than a decade at CPH.

Aalborg Airport (AAL) has appointed Copenhagen’s (CPH) Annika Liljenberg as its new director of route development.

Liljenberg will take the new position from June 1 after spending 12 years at CPH as senior route development manager.

She has spent two decades in the aviation industry, including spells with Star Tour and Apollo Rejser, and five years at Sterling Airlines.

Aalborg’s CCO Rikke Mølgaard said: “We are very much looking forward to Annika Liljenberg becoming a part of our team, where she, with her expertise, strong network in the industry and analytical and strategic know-how in route development, will help to bring Aalborg Airport to new heights.”

Liljenberg added: “I am very much looking forward to being part of the team at Aalborg Airport and to focus on attracting new and exciting destinations, for the benefit of the region, the airport, airlines and travel companies as well as business and leisure travelers.”

Photo credit: Aalborg Airport