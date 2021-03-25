Country snapshot: Ukraine

As Bees Airline prepares to begin operating scheduled services, Routes looks at the latest wider picture for airlines and airports in Ukraine.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, there are 125,700 departure seats from and within Ukraine this week (w/c March 22, 2021), down from 226,600 during the same week two years ago.

The figures show that domestic capacity has recovered to 58% of pre-COVID levels, while international capacity is at 55% of this time in 2019.