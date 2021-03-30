US-UK open skies sets stage for transatlantic routes post-Brexit

The new UK-US bilateral open skies agreement has been officially ratified, forming the basis for all air transport routes between the two countries following the UK’s exit and transition from the EU.

On March 26, the US Transportation Department (DOT) said “an exchange of diplomatic notes” has now been completed, bringing the new US-UK air transport agreement into force. The agreement was concluded on Nov. 28, 2018, to safeguard transatlantic flights post-Brexit and allow for the development of new air services. It was signed by the US and UK in November 2020 and began to apply “on the basis of comity and reciprocity” from Jan. 1, 2021.