Air Austral adds Mayotte-Marseille link

The summer season route will become the airline’s second to France from Mayotte.

Air Austral is opening a seasonal route from Mayotte, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique, and the French city of Marseille.

The flights between Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi International (DZA) and Marseille Provence (MRS) will operate two times per week using Boeing 787-8s. Service will be on Thursdays and Sundays, starting on June 17 through Sept. 12.

“These flights once again demonstrate the commitment Air Austral has shown for more than 40 years to actively participate in opening up Mayotte and promoting the destination on new routes,” the carrier said in a statement.

Flight UU947 will depart DZA at 12 p.m. and arrive in MRS at 8 p.m. The return service leaves MRS at 9.40 p.m. and lands back at DZA at 7.40 a.m. the following day. The aircraft will make a technical stopover in Nairobi.

Air Austral already operates one scheduled service to France from DZA, flying to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) 2X-weekly. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the route is expected to increase to 6X-weekly by June.

O&D traffic between Mayotte and France totaled 128,250 two-way passengers in 2019, Sabre Market Intelligence figures reveal, 46% of which traveled nonstop. The top connecting markets were Roland Garros Airport (RUN) in Réunion and Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International (NBO) in Kenya.

OAG data shows that French carrier Corsair, which already serves Paris Orly (ORY)-RUN-DZA, also intends to increase Mayotte service in June. The airline will fly a Lyon St-Exupery (LYS-MRS-RUN-DZA routing using Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.