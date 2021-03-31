Network Tracker: the global market (w/e March 28)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.

By David Casey

Posted

Global capacity increased by almost 850,000 seats last week (w/c March 22, 2021), representing a 1.4% increase on the previous seven days. The total means the number of seats worldwide has grown by more than 2.5 million during March. Last week’s figure of 59.8 million seats also means that capacity is now at 56.6% of the level during the same week in 2019. 

