IndiGo adds domestic flights

IndiGo has started seven new routes as part of the Indian government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread.

Two daily services have been added from Bhubaneswar (BBI), an ancient city in India’s eastern state of Odisha, to Allahabad (IXD) and Varanasi (VNS), both of which are located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

IXD has also secured a daily service to Bhopal (BHO) in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, while daily flights will also be offered between Dibrugarh (DIB) in northeast India and Dimapur (DMU), the most populous city of Nagaland.

Shillong (SHL) will receive two 3X-weekly routes to Agartala (IXA) and Silchar (IXS), while IndiGo will link Rajahmundry (RJA) and Visakhapatnam (VTZ) 5X-weekly.

“These new domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism through increased accessibility,” IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said.

“The introduction of these new routes will further bolster the airline’s domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility.”

