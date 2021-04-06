Flybondi switches operations to Buenos Aires’ Aeroparque

Flybondi has started operating from Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) serving Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires after transferring operations from the city’s Ministro Pistarini International (EZE).

All 12 domestic routes have been switched to AEP, located some 40 km north of the main international gateway EZE, also known as Ezeiza. Flybondi CEO Mauricio Sana said the move was “good news for our passengers and for the entire team.”

“Once installed in Aeroparque, we want to focus on continuing to grow our fleet and frequencies to the destinations we currently fly,” Sana said.

“This airport allows us to maintain a strong commitment to the country’s connectivity and to be able to offer customers a simple and close travel experience, with the most convenient rates on the market.”

Prior to the pandemic, flybondi’s Buenos Aires hub was at El Palomar (EPA), a commercial and military airport located to the west of the city. However, the Argentinian government has so far prevented the low-cost airport from reopening.

The airline was therefore forced to shift operations to EZE in December 2020 as AEP was also closed at the time. The ULCC had previously published a statement entitled "El Palomar or nothing," arguing that flying from EZE was “not a commercial option.”

However, Argentina’s Administracion Nacional de Aviacion Civil gave AEP the green light to reopen from mid-March, which has prompted flybondi’s latest move. Had the carrier remained at EZE, Sana claimed the higher costs meant it would lose 50% of its market share.

Flybondi has a fleet of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft and plans to double the total during the second half of 2021 should there be sufficient demand.

From AEP, the carrier plans to serve San Carlos de Bariloche (BRC) 10X-weekly, while 5X-weekly flights will be offered to Córdoba (COR). Jujuy (JUJ) and Salta (SLA) will each be served 4X-weekly, with 3X-weekly flights to Corrientes (CNQ), Mendoza (MDZ), Posadas (PSS), Puerto Iguazú (IGR), and Tucumán (TUC).

Three destinations—Neuquén (NQN), Santiago del Estero (SDE) and Trelew (REL)—will be served 2X-weekly.