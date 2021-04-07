Frontier increases Atlanta focus

The ULCC plans to open six new routes from Atlanta, plus two from Philadelphia.

By David Casey

Posted

Share this article

Denver-based Frontier Airlines has announced the launch of eight new routes, six of which are from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL). 

The planned expansion comes less than two months after the carrier said it intends to open a base at ATL before the end of 2021. The six additions will increase the airline’s network from the country's busiest airport to 22 routes.

Starting June 10, Frontier will begin a 3X-weekly service between ATL and Phoenix (PHX). Flights to Cleveland (CLE), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) start a day later, each of which will be served four times per week.

Three times-weekly service to Providence (PVD) and 4X-weekly service to Portland, Maine (PWM) will begin on July 12 and 13 respectively.

“With the efforts of airline partners like Frontier we’ll move beyond the pandemic,” ATL deputy general manager Michael Smith said.

“We look forward to the summer months which will provide all of us an opportunity to see friends and family in person. Frontier’s additional service from ATL is quite welcome and will help make those get-togethers possible.”

More Frontier news

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows Frontier planned to offer more than 655,000 departure seats from ATL during the current summer season before the six new routes were announced.

According to the latest schedules, the ULCC will have direct competition on all six of the routes.

Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines serve CLE; American Airlines, Delta and Spirit serve DFW; and American, Delta and Southwest serve PHX. Frontier will also compete with Delta on BDL, PVD and PWM.

Alongside the ATL expansion, Philadelphia (PHL) will also get two new routes. From July 12, Frontier will begin a 3X-weekly service to PVD, followed by a 4X-weekly route to PWM on July 13. The additions increase the airline’s network to 25 nonstop destinations from PHL. 

“These new routes will now provide an affordable and convenient option for Philly area travelers to visit these two unique destinations this summer,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

Photo credit: Joe Pries 

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.