50 new routes starting in April 2021

Routes details a selection of new air services scheduled to start this month.

Routes details 50 new air services set to start around the world in April 2021, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

New routes beginning this month include US carrier Frontier Airlines launching international flights from Miami (MIA) to Guatemala City (GUA) and San Salvador (SAL), and Lufthansa beginning service from Frankfurt (FRA) to Lviv (LWO) in Ukraine.

Mahe (SEZ) in the Seychelles has also been added to Aeroflot’s route map from Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) as the Russian flag carrier seeks out leisure demand.

All the data is supplied by OAG Schedules Analyser and is correct as of April 6, 2021.