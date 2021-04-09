Route Analysis: Jacksonville-New Orleans

US regional carrier Silver Airways will offer nonstop flights between Jacksonville, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana, starting June 3, 2021. The route is currently unserved.

Twice-weekly flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays, leaving Jacksonville (JAX) at 11:35 a.m., arriving at 1:05 p.m. at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY). The return flight departs at 1:45 p.m., arriving back in JAX at 5:10 p.m. Silver will operate the nonstop route with a 70-seat ATR 72-600.

Silver, which is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, returned to JAX in December 2020 after a two-year hiatus, offering flights to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Tampa (TPA). The carrier said the new route would provide connections to its network in Florida, as well as the Caribbean.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Silver currently serves 11 intra-Florida routes—more than any other airline. The carrier last flew to MSY in September 2018, providing a limited-time service from Branson (BKG), Missouri.

JAX-MSY

Carrier: Silver Airways Aircraft: ATR 72-600 Frequency: 2X-weekly Start date: June 3, 2021 Distance: 826 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 41,492 Annual growth: 7.2% Average base fare (2019): $194.61

“We are pleased to welcome Silver Airways to New Orleans with nonstop service to Jacksonville,” MSY director of aviation Kevin Dolliole said. “We continue to work to provide more opportunities to connect New Orleans to the rest of the country and vice versa. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a great partnership.”

Sabre Market Intelligence data shows O&D traffic between Jacksonville and New Orleans totaled 41,492 two-way passengers in 2019, up 7.2% on the previous 12 months. All of the traffic was indirect, with Atlanta (ATL) the biggest one-stop connecting point.

Photo credit: Joe Pries