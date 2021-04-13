Network Tracker: the global market (w/e April 11, 2021)

Global capacity grew by an addition 1 million seats last week (w/c April 5, 2021), compared with the previous seven days, representing week-on-week growth of 1.8%. There are now 63.2 million seats available worldwide, equivalent to 57.8% of the capacity offered during the same week in 2019.

The data, provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, shows that 51.8 million seats last week were on domestic routes, with just 11.4 million on international services. The split during this time two years ago was 64.5 million on domestic flights and 45 million on international.

All world regions recorded growth last week, led by Asia-Pacific which added more than 600,000 departure seats. On a percentage basis, Latin America saw the largest rise, with capacity growing 2.9% compared with the previous week.

India topped the list of countries by seat growth, increasing capacity by in excess of 180,000 seats. The country’s market now has almost 3.3 million weekly departure seats available—90% of which are on domestic routes. The figure means India’s domestic market has recovered to 96.7% of the level it was this time in 2019.