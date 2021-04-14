Frontier adds another eight US domestic routes

US-based ULCC Frontier Airlines revealed eight new domestic routes for the summer 2021 schedule, including adding Alaska to its network.

From Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), it will start 4X-weekly service to Los Angeles' Ontario International (ONT) from June 11 and 3X-weekly DFW-Salt Lake City (SLC) service from June 10.

From is home base of Denver (DEN), Frontier will launch 2X-weekly service to Anchorage (ANC)—a new destination in the carrier’s network—starting June 9. It will also start 4X-weekly DEN-Durango, Colorado (DRO) flights from June 4 and 3X-weekly DEN-Grand Junction, Colorado (GJT) service from June 8. Additionally, the carrier will commence 3X-weekly DEN-Kalispell, Montana (FCA) flights from June 17.

From Las Vegas (LAS), Frontier will start 2X-weekly service to DRO from June 11.

From SLC, Frontier will launch 3X-weekly service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) in addition to the DFW-SLC flights.

“Summer 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re excited to expand our network with eight new routes beginning in June,” Frontier senior VP Daniel Shurz said.

“We’re listening to our customers and adding routes to popular summer destinations known for their sun-filled activities. At Frontier, we’re all about making it possible for more people to fly more often with affordable fares and convenient service.”

The new routes are in addition to 16 routes the carrier announced just last week, another indication that leisure traffic is rebounding more quickly than business traffic in the US as the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Photo credit: Joe Pries