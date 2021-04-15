American targets strong recovery

American Airlines has announced that it expects to operate 90% of its 2019 domestic capacity this summer and 80% of international as it targets a strong bounce back from the COVID crisis.

The carrier is launching 150 new routes for the summer including a host of new domestic services, and pivoting its widebodies to opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean from Miami (MIA).

“Throughout the pandemic, our trademark has been to build a schedule based on what customers tell us they want and need,” said American VP of network planning Brian Znotins.

“And today, they are telling us they’re eager to get back to travel.”

Tourism hotspot Orlando (MCO) is to play a major role in the domestic recovery, with eight new domestic services launching on June 5 served by Boeing 777s.

These new routes are: Birmingham, Alabama (BHM); Dayton, Ohio (DAY); Indianapolis, Indiana (IND); Louisville, Kentucky (SDF); Memphis, Tennessee (MEM); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Pittsburgh (PIT); and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU).

Meanwhile the MIA base will see new scheduled Boeing 787-8 flights to: Cali, Colombia (CLO); Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE); Lima, Peru (LIM); Medellin, Colombia (MDE); Port au Prince, Haiti (PAP); and Quito, Ecuador (UIO).

In addition, two new Boeing 777-200 routes will serve Bogota, Colombia (BOG) and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) from MIA.

This is alongside previously announced services including New York JFK (JFK) to CLO, BOG and MDE launching on May 6, and Tel Aviv (TLV) and Suriname (PBM) from MIA.

Photo credit: Joe Pries