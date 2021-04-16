Airline in Focus: easyJet

EasyJet this week confirmed it intends to fly up to 20% of 2019 capacity in its fiscal third quarter (April-June) although CEO Johan Lundgren remains confident of a strong summer.

The airline flew 9% of 2019 capacity in January-March as lockdowns were reinforced across many countries in Europe. However, Lundgren said capacity would increase from May onwards.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe and with vaccination programmes accelerating, most countries are planning to resume flying at scale in May,” he said. We have the operational flexibility to rapidly increase flying and add destinations to match demand.

“EasyJet is ready to resume flying, prepared for the ramp up and looking forward to being able to reunite people with their families or take them on leisure and business flights once again. As a result, we remain well-positioned for the recovery this summer and beyond.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries