Airline in Focus: IndiGo

IndiGo has continued to boost its domestic network in recent months and is this week operating more than 1.3 million seats within India across 302 routes. This compares with 1.5 million seats and 247 routes, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows.

As reported by Routes, recent additions include seven new services opened as part of the Indian government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread.

Among them are two daily services from Bhubaneswar (BBI), an ancient city in India’s eastern state of Odisha, to Allahabad (IXD) and Varanasi (VNS), both of which are located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The OAG data shows that IndiGo accounts for 46% of capacity from and within India during April 2021, ahead of SpiceJet on 11.13% and Air India on 11.1%.

