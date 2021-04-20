JetBlue cleared by UK regulator

US carrier JetBlue Airways has been granted regulatory approval in the UK, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed.

The airline plans to serve London from New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) in the third quarter of 2021 but has not identified which London airport it plans to serve.

A statement from the CAA said: “This approval marks the first scheduled foreign carrier permit that has been issued to a new operator since the UK's exit from the European Union.”

All non-UK air carriers that wish to undertake commercial services to, from or within the UK are required to hold a foreign carrier permit before commencing flights.

In late 2020, JetBlue gained slots at London’s Gatwick (LGW) and Stansted (STN) airports to support its new long-haul service but failed to secure access to London Heathrow (LHR).

However, in late March slot coordinator Airport Coordination Limited confirmed that the airline had garnered a total of 270 slots at LHR for the 2021 northern summer season. JetBlue has received 180 slots for service from JFK to LHR and 90 from BOS to London’s largest airport.

The carrier intends to operate its inaugural transatlantic routes using new Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring a reimagined version of its Mint cabin. The redesign of Mint features 24 private suites with sliding doors.

Photo credit: Joe Pries