Airline in Focus: Emirates

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows Emirates is this week (w/c April 19, 2021) operating about 484,000 departure seats to 107 destinations worldwide. This compares with 1.17 million seats to 142 destinations during the same week two years ago.

The carrier’s biggest airport pair two years ago was Dubai (DXB)-London Heathrow (LHR), with 32,060 two-way weekly seats. However, DXB-LHR is currently only the 26th largest by capacity, with around 4,900 weekly seats.

On April 15, Emirates commenced trials of the IATA Travel Pass–a mobile app to help passengers manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

Passengers traveling on EK185 from DXB to Barcelona (BCN) were the airline’s first to trial the digital passport. The trial is also being carried out on select flights between DXB and LHR.

“The ability to process passengers’ COVID-19 relevant data for travel digitally will be the way forward,” Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said. “We are pleased to have been pioneers and partner with IATA in trialling this initiative in real time and soon will be launching other initiatives to further enhance our customer experience.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries