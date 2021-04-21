Network Tracker: the global market (w/e April 18, 2021)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.

By David Casey

Posted

Share this article

After rising for eight consecutive weeks, global capacity dipped by 1.4% last week (w/c April 12, 2021) in part because of a reduction in the US market. 

The data, provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, shows 62.3 million seats were available worldwide—almost 900,000 fewer than during the previous seven days. Last week’s figure is equivalent to 57.2% of the capacity available during the same week in 2019. 

The US was the fastest faller week-on-week in numerical terms, with capacity from and within the country dropping by 2.8% to 15 million seats. Vietnam’s market also shrunk by in excess of 166,000 departure seats.

However, China recorded growth of more than 320,000 seats, while Russia’s market nudged up by almost 45,000 seats. China’s weekly capacity of 16.6 million seats is now 5.1% higher than during the same week two years ago thanks to its strong domestic market.  

Atlanta (ATL) continues to be the world’s largest airport by departure seats. However, the number of seats last week was 300,000 down on the same week in 2019. 

Photo credit: BanksPhotos / Getty Images

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.