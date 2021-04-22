Country snapshot: Vietnam

Routes takes a look at the biggest airlines, airports and routes currently operating in Vietnam’s market.

By David Casey

Vietnam’s government recently outlined steps to resume regular international passenger services, with a multi-staged approach targeting quarantine-free flights to and from certain countries by September.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam envisages that from September, Vietnam will operate regular flights for both Vietnamese and foreign passengers who hold a vaccine passport. However, the flights are expected to only operate to countries that use the same vaccines as Vietnam. 

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, there are 1.28 million departure seats on offer from and within Vietnam this week (w/c April 19, 2021)—1.2 million of which are on domestic routes. The domestic figure is 36% higher than during the same week two years ago, but international capacity is down by 92% on 2019 levels.

The limited international routes currently operating include Vietnam Airlines’ flights from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BJJ), Chengdu (CTU), Hong Kong (HKG) and Sydney (SYD) among others.

