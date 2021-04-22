Ryanair increases UK-Greece capacity

Ryanair is continuing to add routes and capacity into Greece as it targets a rebound in leisure traffic this summer.

Three new services are being launched from the UK to a host of popular Greek destinations alongside frequency increases on three other routes.

Manchester (MAN) is to get a new 2X-weekly service to Santorini (JTR) from July, while 1X-weekly routes are also being opened between Liverpool (LPL) and Kos (KGS), and Teesside (MME) and Corfu (CFU).

Ryanair will compete with easyJet, Jet2.com and TUI Airways on the MAN-JTR sector but will face no competition on the other two routes being launched.

Additionally, the Irish ULCC is adding an additional weekly frequency on MAN-Chania (CHQ) and MAN-Rhodes (RHO), increasing them to 3X-weekly and 4X-weekly respectively, while the number of weekly flights between London Stansted (STN) and RHO will be doubled to 6X-weekly.

“As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar and we are delighted to announce three new routes and extra flights connecting the UK to a host of popular Greek destinations this summer,” Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said.

Ryanair is expecting significant demand for vacations to Greece this summer with its largest ever summer schedule to the country. Three new bases are being opened and the airline expects to operate more than 550 flights per week across about 220 routes.

On April 19, Greece lifted quarantine restrictions for travelers from the EU and five other countries who have been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

Photo credit: Joe Pries