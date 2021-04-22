Airline in Focus: Volaris

Volaris has been quick to exploit opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding from Mexico City (MEX) and moving into new international markets.

The number of seats offered in December 2020 was 102% of the figure during the same month a year earlier, making the carrier one of the few airlines worldwide to have fully recovered capacity levels.

Although more challenging conditions during the first quarter of 2021 saw capacity slip back, Volaris this month plans to operate more than 2.3 million seats. This compares with 2.1 million in April 2019.

Speaking earlier this month, CEO Enrique Beltranena told analysts and investors that the airline is experiencing demand weakness and compressed booking curves as a result of new regulations on US travel, which requires all international passengers to complete a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.

However, he believes the recovery will gain momentum during the second half of 2021 as progress in vaccinations “should drive returning confidence in travel, specifically in the US, and therefore, soften or even eliminate recent travel restrictions.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries