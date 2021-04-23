Airline in Focus: LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines plans to operate 262,685 departure seats in April 2021—a reduction of 76.7% compared with the same month two years ago.

However, there are signs that the carrier plans to ramp up capacity as the northern summer season kicks in. According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, 334,338 seats are planned in May, rising to 679,348 in June.

A number of European leisure destinations are scheduled to resume or begin, including flights from Poznań (POZ) to Palma de Majorca (PMI), Gdańsk (GDN) to Burgas (BOJ), and Wrocław (WRO) to Barcelona (BCN)

“The accelerating pace of vaccinations in Europe and the gradual loosening of restrictions by European countries allow us to be cautiously optimistic in the perspective of the coming months,” CCO Michał Fijoł said.

“Therefore, in cooperation with travel agencies, we plan the shape of our network of connections, supplementing it with other, previously unsupported resorts. At the same time, we are closely monitoring the epidemic situation and the demand in particular directions. If possible, we also plan to gradually restore regular and transatlantic connections.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries