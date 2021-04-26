Gulf Air, Saudia deepen partnership through codeshare

Gulf Air and Saudia have signed a codeshare agreement as part of plans to deepen their commercial relationship.

The two carriers said the deal would offer “wider choices of domestic destinations in Saudi Arabia and other international destinations across each airline’s network.”

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air will place its GF code on Saudia flights from Riyadh (RUH) and Jeddah (JED) to Bahrain (BAH), Abha (AHB), Jizan (GIZ), Yanbu (YNB), Al Jouf (AJF), Ha’il (HAS) as well as Tunis-Carthage (TUN).

In turn, Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia place its SV code on Gulf Air flights from BAH to RUH, JED, Tbilisi (TBS), Sialkot (SKT), Faisalabad (LYP), Baku (GYD), and Multan (MUX). These codeshare operations will be in place during summer 2021.

“Saudia and Gulf Air are key partners in connecting guests on each carriers’ diverse route networks,” Saudia CEO Ibrahim S. Koshy said.

“Both airlines have a long history of partnership, in which this expanded codeshare agreement further enhances connectivity, convenience and flexibility for travelers.”

Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed Al Alawi added the codeshare deepens the relationship between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and will enhance connectivity in the Gulf region.

Gulf Air’s Falconflyer members will be able to earn and redeem miles when flying on Saudia. Similarly, Saudia’s Al Fursan frequent flyer members traveling with Gulf Air on these routes will be eligible to earn and redeem miles for flights operated by either carrier on their codeshare routes.

Photo credit: Gulf Air