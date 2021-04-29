Oman Air and Egyptair sign codeshare deal

Oman Air and Egyptair have signed a codeshare agreement, expanding the number of destinations on offer to passengers.

As part of the deal, the two airlines will codeshare on each other’s services between Muscat (MCT) and Cairo (CAI).

Additionally, Oman Air will place its WY code on Egyptair’s domestic routes to Aswan (ASW), Hurghada (HRG), Luxor (LXR) and Sharm El-Sheikh (SSH), as well as international flights to Casablanca (CMN) in Morocco.

In turn, Egyptair will place its MS code on Oman Air’s routes to Salalah (SLL) in Oman, alongside Colombo (CMB) in Sri Lanka, Karachi (KHI) in Pakistan, and Kuala Lumpur (KUL) in Malaysia.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said the challenges faced by airlines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that such strategic cooperation is now vital to the rebuild of route networks.

“The codeshare agreement with Oman Air offers guests from Muscat more options for discovering Egypt, whether for business or leisure, and plays a vital role in the travel restart endeavours of both airlines,” he said.

Egyptair chairman and CEO Amr Abu El-Enein added that the partnership would offer benefits to both airlines’ customers and provide stability during what continues to be a deeply challenging period.

Photo credit: Oman Air