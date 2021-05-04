Network Tracker: the global market (w/e May 2, 2021)

Global capacity increased marginally by 1.2% last week (w/c April 25, 2021), ending two consecutive weeks of declines. There were 61.9 million available seats worldwide, equivalent to 56.2% of the capacity on offer during the same week in 2019.

The data, provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, shows Europe was the major growth region over the past seven days, with the total number of seats from and within the continent increasing by 442,000, compared with this previous week. This represents a rise of 6.2%.

Russia accounted for much of the growth in Europe, with the capacity from the country swelling by in excess of 215,000 seats week-on-week. There are now more than 2 million seats on offer from and within Russia for the first time since September 2020.

India’s market again lost the most seats week-on-week in numerical terms as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to climb. There were 2.7 million seats available last week, down by 255,000 compared with the previous seven days.

Photo credit: Getty Images