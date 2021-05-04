50 new routes starting in May 2021

Routes details 50 new air services set to start around the world in May 2021, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

New routes beginning this month include American Airlines’ plans to begin three new services to Colombia from New York John F Kennedy (JFK); Delta Air Lines adding daily service to Reykjavik (KEF) in Iceland from Boston (BOS); and United Airlines launching Washington (IAD)-Accra (ACC) flights.

Other notable new routes include Eurowings’ entry into the UK leisure market and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi opening two services to destinations in Kazakhstan.

All the data is supplied by OAG Schedules Analyser and is correct as of April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Joe Pries