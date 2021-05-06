Southwest Airlines to restart Costa Rica flights in June

Southwest Airlines is resuming service to Costa Rica from both Houston Hobby (HOU) and Baltimore/Washington (BWI) in June.

The Dallas-based LCC had scrapped the routes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From HOU, the airline will fly daily to the Costa Rican airports of Liberia (LIR) and San Jose (SJO). Flights from HOU to Costa Rica will commence on June 6.

From BWI, the LCC will fly seasonal service to LIR 1X-weekly on Saturdays. Flights on the route will commence June 12.

Southwest operates a fleet consisting entirely of Boeing 737NG and 737 MAX aircraft. It did not specify which aircraft will fly on the Costa Rica routes.

“We’re excited to continue reestablishing previously served international service by reuniting the warm hospitality of Costa Rica with the heart and value of Southwest," Southwest executive VP and chief commercial officer Andrew Watterson said.

“We’re seeing more demand for our international routes that already take our [passengers] to Aruba, Cancun, Cozumel, Havana, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta and Punta Cana.”

Photo credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images