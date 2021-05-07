Most Europeans ‘willing to travel’ this summer

Most Europeans are willing to travel by the end of August, demonstrating the “significant amount of pent-up demand which has accumulated following months of travel restrictions,” a new report has found.

Successful vaccination programs and the advent of health certification mean that 56% of Europeans are willing to travel by August, according to the European Travel Commission’s (ETC) quarterly report European Tourism Trends & Prospects.

ETC executive director Eduardo Santander said there were now “reasons to be more optimistic about summer 2021” following a “gloomy 12 months” in Europe.

“The rollout of vaccination programs in Europe, although hampered by some hurdles, has proven its effectiveness in stopping COVID-19 infection rates,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the proposed EU Digital Green Certificate opens the door for destinations across Europe to welcome back European and international travelers in the coming season, much earlier than we thought.

More COVID-19 coverage Delta to launch Croatia flights this summer

Interview: Mohamed Rafi Mar, Singapore Airlines

Commentary: Blueprint for Brazil

“What’s needed now to revive consumer confidence is clarity of communications regarding the applicable travel rules and the speedy rollout of EU Certificate.”

ETC noted that the British government’s plans to relax travel restriction has resulted in an upsurge in bookings to Southern European destinations such as Spain, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, and Turkey.

However, in countries where the vaccination program is less advanced, travelers are likely to take domestic vacations. Domestic travel rose from 55% in 2019 to 69% in 2020, ETC figures showed.

Photo credit: Koen Van Weel / ANP / AFP / Getty Images