Delta to launch Croatia flights this summer

Delta Air Lines will launch flights between New York (JFK) and the Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik (DBV) on July 2.

The service will operate 4X-weekly and using a 226-seat Boeing 767-300 featuring lie-flat seats in business class.

“Croatia welcomes all travelers who are fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or proof of recent COVID-19 recovery,” Delta said in a statement. ”The nation is among Europe’s most popular tourist getaways, offering rich history, stunning landscapes and plenty of outdoor excursions.”

Delta senior VP of network planning Joe Esposito added: “The addition of a new outdoor-friendly destination is another sign of the surge in demand we’re seeing. More countries are easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers, and we’re ready to help reconnect people to their lives and loved ones.”

The JFK-DBV route will be the first time Delta has operated nonstop flights to Croatia.

“Croatia has been open to US tourists since the beginning of April, with proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative PCR or antigen test and booking confirmation,” Croatian tourism minister Nikolina Brnjac said.

Photo credit: Getty Images