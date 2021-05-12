Route Analysis: Los Angeles-Tokyo Narita

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is to resume flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and Tokyo Narita (NRT) as the airline continues to rebuild its US network. The restoration is SIA’s first 5th freedom sector from the US since the start of the pandemic.

The airline plans to restart a 5X-weekly service on June 16 using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, equipped with four first class, 48 business class, 28 premium economy and 184 economy seats.

Flight SQ11 will depart LAX at 2.20 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, arriving at NRT at 5.50 p.m. the following day. The aircraft will then depart NRT at 7 p.m. and arrives at Singapore Changi (SIN) at 1.15 a.m. the next day.

SQ12 will operate from SIN to NRT 5X-weekly, departing SIN at 9.25 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, arriving at NRT at 5.30 p.m. The flight departs NRT at 6.40 p.m. and arrives at LAX at 12.50 p.m the same day.

In addition to offering a new option for travelers, SIA said the reinstatement of services represents a “significant increase” in its freight capacity between Los Angeles, Japan, Singapore and connecting destinations.

LAX-NRT

Carrier: Singapore Airlines Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER Frequency: 5X-weekly Resumption date: June 16, 2021 Distance: 8,753 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 792,525 Annual growth: 5.6% Average base fare (2019): $708.76

“From both a passenger and cargo perspective, the restoration of our LAX-Tokyo-Singapore flight is a significant development as our company and industry continue the slow, steady process of emerging from this pandemic,” regional VP for the Americas Joey Seow said.

“Following the recent expansion of our ultra-long-haul nonstop flights to daily departures from New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Singapore, the restoration of this first, fifth freedom destination from the US is an important step in rebuilding our network to support a broader return to international travel as conditions permit.”

SIA already operates a daily nonstop SIN-LAX service using Airbus A350-900s, as well as a serving SIN-NRT daily using 787s. The carrier also serves SIN-Tokyo Haneda (HND) daily on board A350-900s.

Photo Credit: Joe Pries