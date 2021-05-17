Frontier to serve Burbank, expands from Ontario

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is further expanding in southern California by launching flights from Hollywood Burbank (BUR) and growing its presence at Ontario International (ONT).

Three daily routes are being launched from BUR on July 15, connecting the airport with Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS) and Phoenix (PHX). The addition of Burbank means the ULCC will now serve 10 destinations in California.

Frontier will face direct competition on all three sectors, with data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser revealing that Southwest Airlines will provide the sternest test.

During w/c July 19, 2021, Southwest intends to serve BUR-DEN 20X-weekly, BUR-LAS 45X-weekly, and BUR-PHX 34X-weekly. In addition, American Airlines will serve BUR-PHX 26X-weekly, Spirit Airlines will provide four flights per week to LAS, and United Airlines will offer daily service to DEN.

Although BUR has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic—with capacity this week (w/c May 17) down by 55% compared with the same period two years ago—there have been some positive developments in recent weeks.

On April 28, startup Avelo Airlines made BUR its first base, launching 11 routes to unserved destinations across the western US.

The carrier, led by former Allegiant Air and United Airlines executive Andrew Levy, said selected Burbank because of the airport’s strong catchment in the Greater Los Angeles area, coupled with its proximity to some of the region’s top tourist attractions and lower cost structure for carriers.

Alongside Frontier’s entry to BUR, the ULCC is launching a new nonstop route from ONT to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ALT) from July 16, serving the destinations four times per week. The airline is also increasing ONT-DEN service from daily to 11X-weekly from July 15.

“With the addition of this new service, Frontier now offers nine nonstop destinations from ONT this summer, the most of any airline serving the airport,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson