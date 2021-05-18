Elite Airways connects US northeast with Florida 

US carrier Elite Airways has unveiled a series of new routes connecting the US northeast with destinations in Florida.

The airline, based at Portland (Maine) International Jetport (PWM) will operate 4X-weekly flights between PWM and White Plains, New York (HPN) starting July 1. It will operate a PWM-HPN-Sarasota, Florida (SRQ) routing 2X weekly and a PWM-HPN-Melbourne, Florida (MLB) routing 2X weekly. All flights launch in July.

Additionally, Elite Airways will operate Newark, New Jersey (EWR)-MLB flights 2X weekly starting Sept. 10, 2021.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of six Bombardier CRJ aircraft, a mix of CRJ200s, CRJ700s and CRJ900s.

More US news Viva Aerobus expands Mexico-US service

Optimistic United Airlines adds 400 new flights to summer schedule

Delta adds destinations from Boston and New York

“Elite Airways is pleased to expand service in Portland, White Plains and Newark and to return to Sarasota and Melbourne with new service,” Elite Airways president John Pearsall said. He noted that passengers flying into HPN can access daily nonstop flights to vacation destinations Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) and Nantucket (ACK) in Massachusetts.

“Today’s announcement that Elite Airways is expanding service with nonstop flights to White Plains, New York and twice-weekly options to Sarasota and Melbourne in Florida is great news for our market,” PWM director Paul Bradbury said. “New York and Florida continue to be among our top requested destinations and the new Elite service should be very well received as leisure travel continues trending upward.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Elite Airways back to SRQ with twice-weekly service to New York and Maine—making it convenient to fly nonstop to White Plains and connect to other flights, or continue on to Portland,” SRQ president and CEO Rick Piccolo said, adding that “Elite’s new flights will be well received by leisure and business travelers this year.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries