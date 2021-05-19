Emirates, flydubai combined network to reach 168 destinations

Emirates Airline and LCC flydubai have further expanded their combined network and expect to reach 168 destinations by the end of May.

Since resuming their strategic codeshare partnership in early September 2020, close to 500,000 passengers have flown on the Emirates-flydubai combined network.

The partnership between the two government-owned carriers began in autumn 2017.

“The Emirates and flydubai partnership continues to grow steadily to offer travelers even better connectivity to Dubai (DXB), and through Dubai to an extensive global network,” chairman and CEO of Emirates Group and flydubai chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“We are seeing strong customer take-up and are excited to take the partnership to the next level by expanding services to new destinations,” he said, adding that both airlines will rebuild their networks better as they chart the path to recovery.

Emirates said an enhanced schedule spread across 30 destinations would be served by both airlines.

Emirates customers can travel on codeshare flights from Dubai to over 56 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can access over 82 Emirates destinations. Connection times between Emirates’ Terminal 3 and flydubai’s operations in Terminal 2 at DXB will be further reduced, according to Emirates.

Both airlines are seeking to expand their range of flight schedules. Sixteen additional countries are opening up for international tourism with quarantine-free entry: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Djibouti, Finland, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Serbia, Tanzania, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

From May 21, improved schedules and connections to 22 flydubai destinations from Emirates Terminal 3 in DXB will be available. Destinations include Basra (BSR), Belgrade (BEG), Bucharest (OTP), Kyiv Boryspil (KBP), Odesa (ODS), Prague (PRG), Salalah (SLL), Sofia (SOF), Zanzibar (ZNZ), amongst others.

Photo credit: flydubai