Air Wisconsin to resume New Hampshire-Dulles United Express flights

United Airlines will resume regional jet service between Manchester–Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) on June 3.

Regional carrier Air Wisconsin will fly the route under the United Express brand using a Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft with the capacity to carry 50 passengers. The route will initially be operated 2X-daily and increase to 3X-daily in July.

“As travel continues to return this summer, we are excited to resume more flights to popular destinations, like between Manchester, New Hampshire., and Washington, D.C.,” United vice president-domestic planning and scheduling Ankit Gupta said in a statement. “June is historically the beginning of the peak summer travel season, and United is ramping up to over 3,500 total daily flights across our system this June to meet customer demand.”

United noted that passengers can connect to approximately 100 destinations worldwide from its IAD hub this summer, including new IAD-Athens International Airport (ATH), Greece, flights starting in July.

“We are excited to have United Airlines back at MHT at a time when travel has been steadily increasing after a long road to recovery,” MHT Director Ted Kitchens said, adding that IAD “is a popular destination in our market.”

The MHT-IAD route was suspended in May 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net