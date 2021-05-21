Routes in brief: Wizz Air, Green Africa, easyJet and more

Wizz Air has added eight more new routes to its summer 2021 network. Sofia, Bulgaria (SOF)-Malaga, Spain (AGP) starts July 2, followed by Vienna (VIE)-Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport, Italy (OLB), Milan Malpensa (MXP)-Lampedusa, Italy (LMP) and Warsaw Chopin, Poland WAW)-Dubrovnik, Croatia (DBV) on July 3.

July 4 sees the start of Katowice, Poland (KTW)-AGP and Rome Fiumicino (FCO)-LMP, while Rome Ciampino (CIA)-OLB and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (SJJ)-Stockholm Skavsta (NYO) begin on July 16. All routes will be 2X-weekly, apart from CIA-OLB, which will be served five times per week.

S7 Airlines has opened bookings for flights to Larnaca (LCA) in Cyprus from four Russian cities. The vacation destination will be served from Krasnodar (KRR) from June 16, Samara (KUF) and Yekaterinburg (Koltsovo International Airport) (SVX) from June 17, and Kazan (KZN) from June 18. Each route will be 1X-weekly using Airbus A320s.

Nigerian startup Green Africa will begin flight operations on June 24. The Lagos-based low-cost carrier has so far taken delivery of two ATR 72-600 aircraft, with a third expected shortly. The carrier plans to offer flights from Lagos (Murtala Muhammed International Airport) (LOS) to Akure (AKR), Ilorin (ILR), Abuja (Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport) (ABV), Owerri (QOW), Port Harcourt (PHC) and Enugu (ENU). “This is a pivotal milestone on this journey, and we are delighted that the Green Africa vision is becoming a reality,” founder and CEO Babawande Afolabi said.

UK carrier easyJet expects to fly just 15% of 2019’s capacity during the quarter to June 30 but hopes to ramp up soon. The airline said it maintains “significant flexibility to ramp capacity up or down quickly, depending upon the unwinding of travel restrictions and expected demand.” Looking ahead, easyJet also said it expects further opportunities to arise at Paris-Orly (ORY), Milan Linate (LIN) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) over the coming months as “legacy carriers withdraw capacity and restructure.”

Air Arabia is launching a new route connecting Sharm El Sheikh (SSH) in Egypt with Sharjah (SHJ) in the United Arab Emirates. Flights will operate 4X-weekly from June 29 using A320s. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the route is currently unserved.

Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya is to begin three new domestic routes from St. Petersburg Pulkovo (LED) from May 31. Daily service is being added to Nalchik (NAL), Nizhny Novgorod (GOJ) and Volgograd (VOG) using Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. The airline is also increasing frequencies between LED and Arkhangelsk (Talagi Airport) (ARH). The route is currently served 2X-daily using A319s, but a third daily flight is being added onboard Superjet 100s.

Qatar Airways has resumed flights between Doha (Hamad International Airport) (DOH) and Mykonos (JMK), marking the start of a new travel bubble between Qatar and Greece, meaning fully vaccinated holiday-makers will no longer need to quarantine on arrival. The route will be served 3X-weekly through Sept. 30 using A320 equipment. “Greece is an important market for us, and the Mykonos route was hugely popular following its launch in May 2018,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

Canadian leisure airline Sunwing has outlined its planned winter 2021/22 schedule from John C. Munro Hamilton (YHM) near Toronto. Starting Dec. 10, the carrier will serve Cancun, Mexico (CUN), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), Varadero, Cuba (VRA), Cayo Coco, Cuba (Jardines del Rey Airport) (CCC) and Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba (Las Brujas Airport) (BWW) until mid-April 2022.

Scottish airline Loganair has started three UK domestic services from Exeter (EXT). The carrier will serve Glasgow (GLA) 2X-weekly, rising to 4X-weekly on May 31 and 5X-weekly on July 5. Five-weekly flights are also being offered to Edinburgh (EDI), rising to daily from June 21, while Newcastle (NCL) will initially be served 2X-weekly. The latter route increases to 4X-weekly from May 24 and daily from July 5. Additionally, a fourth direct route to Norwich (NWI), originally planned for September, will now start on July 12 and be served 4X-weekly.

United Airlines is resuming service at Manchester-Boston Regional (MHT), in New Hampshire, from June 3. The carrier will initially serve Washington Dulles (IAD) 2X-weekly, increasing to three flights per week in July. All services will be onboard 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets, operated by Air Wisconsin.

“June is historically the beginning of the peak summer travel season, and United is ramping up to over 3,500 total daily flights across our system this June to meet customer demand,” said Ankit Gupta, United vice president of domestic planning and scheduling .

Ryanair is adding routes from Teesside, England (Durham Tees Valley Airport) (MME) to Faro (FAO), Portugal, and Manchester, England (MAN) to Verona, Italy (VRN) to its summer 2021 schedule. Both routes will be 2X-weekly, with MME-FAO starting on June 16 and MAN-VRN beginning in July.

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net