UIA confirms Ras Al Khaimah route

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is to begin nonstop service to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), becoming the first carrier to offer direct flights to the destination from Ukraine.

Service between Kyiv-Boryspil (KBP) and Ras Al Khaimah International (RKT) will be twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from June 24 on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Ras Al Khaimah becomes the second destination in the UAE to be served by UIA after Dubai International (DXB).

“Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energising our aviation collaborations,” Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) CEO Raki Phillips said.

“Our relationship with UIA is a particularly special one as it is not only the second commercial airline to fly into our Emirate, but it also marks the first airline from Ukraine and its national carrier.”

UIA CEO Evhen Dykhne added: “We are already looking into increasing the frequency of flights given the high levels of interest we anticipate, especially over the summer months.”

Ras Al Khaimah is the northernmost emirate bordering Oman and three other emirates. The destination’s airport is about 95 km (59 mi.) away from DXB.

According to data provided by Sabre Market Intelligence, there was no O&D traffic between Kyiv and Ras Al Khaimah in 2019 due to the absence of nonstop service. However, the figure between Kyiv and Dubai totaled more than 145,000 two-way passengers.

Earlier this month, RAKTDA announced a AED500 million ($136 million) investment plan designed to further stimulate Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism industry and attract more international visitors. Among the projects securing investment are two ecoresorts, a mountain retreat, and a beachfront development.

Other carriers that have added routes to RKT so far this year have included SCAT Airlines, which began flying from destinations in Kazakhstan in March.

Photo credit: Richard I'Anson/Getty Images