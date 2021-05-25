Airline in Focus: Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways has filed plans to launch two new services to Europe, connecting Kuwait International (KWI) with Amsterdam (AMS) in the Netherlands and Athens (ATH) in Greece.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that flights to ATH will begin on July 2, operating 2X-weekly through Sept. 26 using Airbus A320neo aircraft. The KWI-AMS route begins a day later and will be served twice a week using Boeing 777-300ERs.

The planned routes will increase the number of destinations served by Kuwait Airways in Europe to 17 from July, alongside the likes of Istanbul (IST), London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

