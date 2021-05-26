Allegiant adds first Phoenix Sky Harbor routes

Allegiant Air is adding six new nonstop routes for summer and fall vacation travel, including the airline’s first routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX).

The Las Vegas-based carrier is the dominant operator at Phoenix Mesa Gateway (AZA)—located some 31 mi. away from PHX—but has not previously served PHX.

From Oct. 8, the airline will add flights to Provo Airport (PVU), Utah, followed by Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK), California, on Oct. 15. Both routes will be served 2X-weekly.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that Allegiant already serves PVU and SCK from AZA, which currently operate 13X-weekly and 1X-weekly, respectively.

Elsewhere, the airline plans to add a route from St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE), Florida, to Northwest Arkansas National (XNA) from July 2, followed by service from PIE to PVU on Oct. 7.

A route to Pittsburgh (PIT) from AZA begins Aug. 19, with flights from Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Florida, to XNA starting on Oct. 8.

“We're hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to taking some long-overdue vacations," Drew Wells, Allegiant SVP of revenue and planning, said.

Photo credit: Allegiant Air