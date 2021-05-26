Network Tracker: the global market (w/e May 23, 2021)

Global capacity rose by 3.2% last week (w/c May 17, 2021), equivalent to an increase of some 2 million seats, meaning the market is now 58.2% of its size in 2019.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Indonesia was the world’s major growth market in numerical terms last week, increasing capacity by more than 1 million seats compared with the previous seven days. This followed the lifting of restrictions imposed by the country’s government during Eid.

The UK also recorded a significant leap in capacity, rising by 278,000 seats after the lifting of a ban on nonessential travel.

Photo credit: Grant Faint/Getty Images



