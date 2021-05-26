Network Tracker: the global market (w/e May 23, 2021)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.

By David Casey

Posted

Global capacity rose by 3.2% last week (w/c May 17, 2021), equivalent to an increase of some 2 million seats, meaning the market is now 58.2% of its size in 2019.  

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Indonesia was the world’s major growth market in numerical terms last week, increasing capacity by more than 1 million seats compared with the previous seven days. This followed the lifting of restrictions imposed by the country’s government during Eid. 

The UK also recorded a significant leap in capacity, rising by 278,000 seats after the lifting of a ban on nonessential travel.

Photo credit: Grant Faint/Getty Images

Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.