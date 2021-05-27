Spirit Airlines to add four Kansas City-Florida routes in June

US ULCC Spirit Airlines is adding four new routes from Kansas City, Missouri (MCI), starting in June.

“Our Kansas City [passengers] told us they’re ready to get out and travel as [COVID-19] vaccination efforts continue, and we’re responding with an unbeatable list of options,” Spirit VP-network planning John Kirby said.

From June 9, Spirit will fly 4X-weekly between MCI and Tampa, Florida (TPA). On June 10, it will start services from MCI to Pensacola, Florida (PNS); Fort Meyers, Florida (RSW); and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL).

The PNS service will be 4X weekly, the RSW service will be 3X-weekly and the FLL service will be daily. FLL is Spirit’s home base and passengers will be able to connect through it to numerous Spirit destinations, including Caribbean routes.

The addition of the four Florida routes brings to nine the number of destinations Spirit serves from MCI. Among other routes, it flies daily between MCI and Los Angeles (LAX) and is increasing MCI-Las Vegas (LAS) service to 2X daily.

“Spirit continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases,” the carrier said in a statement.

“We are pleased that Spirit is growing their presence at Kansas City International Airport through new routes and additional frequencies,” Kansas City Aviation Department director Pat Klein said. “Kansas City travelers will have even more choices to fly nonstop to sunny beaches and large cities, whether flying for business or pleasure.”

