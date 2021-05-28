Delta expands interline deal with Cape Air, adding 11 destinations

Delta Air Lines has expanded its interline partnership with Cape Air, the Massachusetts-based regional airline that operates small turboprop aircraft throughout the US northeast and in the Caribbean.

“Delta customers can now book Cape Air service to 11 different cities along the northeast US coast directly through delta.com and the Fly Delta app,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta director New England sales Charlie Schewe added: “Our enhanced partnership with Cape Air offers access to sought-after destinations across the northeast along with greater connectivity directly to Delta’s global network out of our Boston (BOS) hub, where we’re committed to deepening Delta’s strong footprint.”

This Delta-Cape Air partnership now includes Cape Air flights from BOS to:

Augusta, Maine (AUG)

Bar Harbor, Maine (BHB)

Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA)

Lebanon, New Hampshire (LEB)

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts (MVY)

Nantucket, Massachusetts (ACK)

Portland, Maine (PWM)

Provincetown, Massachusetts (PVC)

Rockland, Maine (RKD)

Rutland, Vermont (RUT)

Saranac Lake, New York (SLK)

Cape Air president Linda Markham noted that Delta and Cape Air have a 30-year relationship. “We are delighted to now offer our passengers connecting through Boston enhanced booking access and rewards when they travel on Cape Air and our partner, Delta,” she said.

Cape Air’s 100 aircraft fleet includes the Cessna 402, which seats nine passengers; the Tecnam P2012 Traveller, which seats 11 passengers; and the Britten-Norman Islander, which seats nine passengers. The airline operates 400 daily flights.

Cape Air also has partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Condor Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Qatar Airways, Silver Airways and United Airlines.

Photo credit: Delta Air Lines